Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Toronto murder suspect Raymond Moore

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old man wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder in the beating death of a 51-year-old man in Toronto last week.

Toronto police have identified Joseph Perron as the 51-year-old man who was killed in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood on June 13.

Authorities said they were called to the area around West Lodge and Parkdale avenues on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. for an assault-in-progress call.

Det. Tim Gallant confirmed that Toronto paramedics arrived on scene first and transported the man to St. Joseph’s Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

In a Global News report, residents told reporters it was two to three hours before police arrived at the crime scene following the deadly assault.

Superintendent Heinz Kuck, unit commander of 11 Division, said that Wednesday was a busy night for officers. He said all vehicles had been dispatched at the time of the incident.

Police said the suspect, identified as Raymond Moore, is known to frequent the Parkdale area of Toronto and is considered violent and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Kathy Stephenson or Det. Andy Singh at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

