Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats make their best move of 2018 in signing Delvin Breaux

Look out Canadian Football League, the Breaux Show is back.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed cornerback Delvin Breaux, bringing back the former CFL All-Star three years after he left Canada to sign with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

In 27 career games with Hamilton in 2013 and ’14, Breaux recorded 61 tackles, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown), one sack, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

His statistics are not mind boggling by any stretch of the imagination, but they don’t tell the whole story.

Breaux, 28, was such a good cover man — a rare combination of speed, intelligence and physicality — that quarterbacks simply wouldn’t throw the ball to his side of the field.

When they did, the pass was rarely ever completed, hence the low tackle totals.

Having a cornerback who can take the opposition’s top receiver out of the game and basically cut the field in half for your defence is massive.

This is a huge signing by the Tiger-Cats, arguably the team’s biggest of 2018, and that includes backup quarterback Johnny Manziel, who has thus far only helped sell a lot of No. 2 Ticats jerseys and bring a ton of attention to the team and the league.

On the field, though, the Breaux Show is going to improve Hamilton’s defense — and Grey Cup aspirations — immensely.