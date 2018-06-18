Kingston police ask for help identifying man allegedly approaching children

Kingston Police say they are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed an adult male approaching young children in the Westbrook area last week.

According to police, a male was seen standing near the intersection of Woodfield Crescent and Leyton Avenue in Westbrook around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday approaching children.

The man was described as a white male, standing on the side of the road and smoking a cigarette. Police say he left in an unknown direction on foot.

This comes off the heels of last week’s announcement from the Kingston Police, when a man was reported approaching children and offering them candy if they went with him to his van.

Although police say there is no proof that the two incidents are related, they say the two incidents are similar and that the same officers are investigating both incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Craig Boyce cboyce@kingstonpolice.ca or Det. Amanda Smith asmith@kingstonpolice.ca.