Penticton man dies after struck by train in north Okanagan

A 25-year-old Penticton man is dead after a train in the north Okanagan struck him.

Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau of the North Okanagan RCMP detachment said in a statement that the fatal collision occurred on Hill Road and Highway 6 in Lavington, B.C. shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“The investigation suggests that the deceased may have been intoxicated and seen walking on the track moments before he was killed, said Cpl. Lescarbeau.

RCMP attended the scene with the assistance of the CN Police and the Lavington Fire Department.

“Walking on tracks where trains operates is not only illegal but it has the potential for serious risks of injury or death,” Lescarbeau said.