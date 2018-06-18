Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2018

A two-time world curling champion along with a former Winnipeg Jets goalie will be among those inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame this November.

Jeff Stoughton is considered one of the best male curlers to come out of Manitoba. The now-retired skip appeared in the Brier 11 times, winning three national titles. He also captured gold at the World Curling Championships in 1996 and 2011.

Joe Daley won three Avco Cups during the 1970s as a netminder for the Jets. He’s also the all-time WHA leader in goalie games played. Daley suited up in 308 NHL games over five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings.

Joining Stoughton and Daley are decorated Paralympic swimmer Kirby Cote, speed skater Donna (McCannell) Keating and basketball player Joey Vickery. The 1962 Manitoba Ladies Golf Team, the only provincial team to win the Canadian Ladies Amateur title, will also be enshrined.

Boxing official Nieva Embuldeniya and Don Brownell, the former president of the Canadian Handball Association, enter the hall of fame under the builder category.

“The collective contributions to sport in Manitoba, on the national and international stages are truly outstanding,” Jamie Kraemer, Chair of the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors, said in a statement.

“We strive to collect, preserve, celebrate and showcase the history and heritage of sport excellence and achievement and these eight recipients have earned their rightful place in Manitoba’s sport history.”

The 39th annual Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for November 3.