Entertainment
June 18, 2018 10:24 am

Just For Laughs production company promotes COO Bruce Hills to president

By The Canadian Press

Just for Laughs Executive Producer Bruce Hills, left, Scott Maidment , President and founder of Australian comedy festival "The Garden of Unearthly Delights", centre, and Just for Laughs President and founder Gilbert Rozon, right, pose for photos at a news conference in Montreal on July 18, 2017. The production company behind Montreal's Just For Laughs comedy festival has appointed a new president, days after Bell Media joined the group of investors that now owns the company. Just For Laughs chief operating officer Bruce Hills has been promoted to president, effective immediately. Monday, June 18, 2018.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A A

The production company behind Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival has appointed a new president, days after Bell Media joined the group of investors that now owns the company.

Just For Laughs chief operating officer Bruce Hills has been promoted to president, effective immediately.

WATCH: Howie Mandel dishes on what’s next for Just For Laughs

The company describes Hills as a “32-year veteran of the festival,” who was instrumental in establishing and growing the English-speaking portion of Just For Laughs Montreal.

Last week, Bell Media announced it had joined a group of investors in buying the company.

The BCE Inc. subsidiary completed an agreement with Groupe CH to join talent agency ICM Partners and comedian Howie Mandel in the acquisition of Groupe Juste pour rire.

READ MORE: Judge authorizes class-action against former Just for Laughs CEO Gilbert Rozon

Mandel led an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against co-founder Gilbert Rozon, who was also a majority stakeholder.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bell Media
Bruce Hills
Gilbert Rozon
Howie Mandel
JFL
Just for Laughs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News