Odour monitoring in south London set to get underway

A pilot program aimed at snuffing out a stink in south London is about to get underway.

City hall is set to begin an odour monitoring program following years of complaints from residents in the south end of the city whose homes are near businesses that dispose of organic waste and garbage.

The city will attempt to measure the stink in the area using a device called a “Scentroid,” which is basically a stink mask.

Dingman Drive resident Allan Tipping has led the charge against the odour, he says it can be difficult to measure the odour.

“Part of the problem with the odour is you can be standing in my backyard and it blows in, say, an eight out of 10, with 10 being the worst, and it’s there for maybe 10-15 seconds, and then it goes away, and then it will come back an hour later or five minutes later.”

Tipping is also running for council in Ward 14 in the municipal election.

The odour monitoring program will run from mid-June to September.