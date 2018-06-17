Engines were revving at the Father’s Day Car Show in Kelowna

A yearly tradition that is celebrating two decades, Boyd Autobody & Glass hosted the Father’s Day Car Show at City Park in Kelowna.

On display were rows and rows of classic and exotic hot rods, bikes and trucks.

Event organizer Krista Chisholm estimated about thirty thousand people attended the event and approximately six hundred cars were showcased.

New this year is celebrity guest Steve Darnell. From the hit television show Welder Up based out of Las Vegas, Darnell designs and builds custom cars and trucks known as Rat Rods. He was on hand to meet the public and sign autographs.

To celebrate Darnell’s appearance at the show, a new section was created to showcase custom classic hot rods. “We kind of created a rats nest rat rod area to surround them,” Chisholm said.

Darnell greeted fans enthusiastically and spoke about his childhood growing up around cars.

“My mom and dad were big car enthusiasts. They had old cars…so I’ve just been around it my whole life.”

On stage was live entertainment by local bands like Rumble 100, Silverbacks and Armonia.

The event also included thirteen food trucks, a silent auction, and a kids zone with bouncy castles and face painting for the little ones.

Cars were provided by commercial vendors as well as private car owners.

The registration fee paid by the owners is donated to a different charity each year. Funds raised in 2018 will go towards the Child Advocacy Centre, a non-profit organization supporting children in need.

The car show took place right after the Raymond James Father’s Day Walk/Run for Prostate Cancer. This is a 2.5km stroll or a 5km walk/run that is happening in several communities across British Columbia.