Hamilton Ticats attempt to snap long losing streak in season opener in Calgary

July 4, 2004. 14 years ago.

That was the last time the Hamilton Tiger-Cats won a football game in Calgary.

Hall of Fame quarterback Danny McManus threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Ticats to a thrilling 41-34 victory over the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium at the time.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Ticats have a number of questions to answer in 2018

Hamilton has lost all 13 games it has played in Cowtown since 2004, including last season’s 60-1 debacle.

The Tiger-Cats visit Calgary at 7 p.m. Saturday to open the 2018 regular season, one of four road games Hamilton will play in their first six weeks. The Cats have a bye week in Week 5.

Following the game, listen to The 5th Quarter postgame show on 900 CHML, online at 900chml.com and on the Radioplayer Canada app.

3 things to watch: