Hamilton Ticats attempt to snap long losing streak in season opener in Calgary
July 4, 2004. 14 years ago.
That was the last time the Hamilton Tiger-Cats won a football game in Calgary.
Hall of Fame quarterback Danny McManus threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Ticats to a thrilling 41-34 victory over the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium at the time.
Hamilton has lost all 13 games it has played in Cowtown since 2004, including last season’s 60-1 debacle.
The Tiger-Cats visit Calgary at 7 p.m. Saturday to open the 2018 regular season, one of four road games Hamilton will play in their first six weeks. The Cats have a bye week in Week 5.
3 things to watch:
- The Tiger-Cats are planning to start three rookies versus the Stamps, including both cornerbacks, Jumal Rolle and Frankie Williams. 2018 first round draft pick (6th overall) Darius Ciraco will also start his first game in the CFL.
- Hamilton’s new look defensive alignment has veteran safety Mike Daly getting the start over fellow Canadian Courtney Stephen. Don Unamba will make his first career start at SAM linebacker.
- Nikita Whitlock will make his first career start at running back after incumbent Alex Green was placed on the six game injured list with a hand injury. Canadian Mercer Timmis is listed as his backup.
