June 15, 2018 10:12 pm
Updated: June 15, 2018 10:45 pm

Montreal Canadiens trade Alex Galchenyuk to Coyotes for Max Domi

Montreal Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk (27) gets off a pass in front of Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Penguins won 5-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Alex Galchenyuk in exchange for Max Domi from the Arizona Coyotes.

The team made the announcement on social media late Friday night and welcomed their latest acquisition to Montreal.

Galchenyuk, 24, had spent his entire NHL career with the Habs. He was selected third overall in the 2012 draft, scoring 108 goals and 255 points in 418 games.

In 2017, the Canadiens signed Galchenyuk to a three-year, US $14.7-million contract.

READ MORE: Habs sign Galchenyuk to three-year deal

Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka described Galchenyuk as a skilled and productive forward.

“We’re excited to add another elite young player to our core group moving forward,” he said in statement.

Domi has played 222 games with the Coyotes since he joined the team during the 2015-2016 season. The 23-year-old Winnipeg native scored 36 goals and 135 points.

Domi is the son of retired NHL enforcer Tie Domi.

with files from the Canadian Press

