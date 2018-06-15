Kingston celebrates ‘First Capital Day’

It’s been more than 175 years since Kingston was the capital of a United Canada, but that hasn’t stopped the city from celebrating that history.

Friday was “First Capital Day” in the Limestone City. Schoolchildren as well as city residents were invited to City Park to learn more about Kingston’s unique role in Canadian history. Mayor Bryan Paterson helped to kick-off the festivities.

“June 15th 1841, that was 177 years ago and the very first Parliament meeting in Canada was held at what is now Kingston General Hospital. That’s where Parliament here first started.”

Hundreds of schoolchildren were on hand to take part in numerous activities, including spinning and weaving, and dressing up like they did in the 1840s. There were also lessons in how to use a broadsword.

“How many other cities in Canada can say they were the first capital of Canada?” asked Emily Hatchette, an event co-ordinator with the city. “That’s something super unique we have and it’s great to celebrate.”

Kingston’s time as Canada’s first capital lasted three years. After that it was Montreal. The capital then bounced between Toronto, Quebec City and back again before settling in Ottawa in 1866.