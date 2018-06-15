Port Hope chicken hatchery unveils $8 million expansion plan

Maple Lodge Farms will be investing $8 million to expand its chicken hatchery in Port Hope, Ont.

On Friday morning, the company and municipal officials gathered at Curtis Chicks Hatchery on Fox Road to announce the expansion plans.

READ MORE: Residents cry fowl over 100 backyard chickens living in one of Victoria’s priciest neighbourhoods

They include the addition of 22,825 square feet to the existing facility, along with state-of-the-art incubation equipment.

The company says the expansion project will double the plant’s capacity to 48 million chicks annually.

Maple Lodge Farms (@MapleLodgeFarms) is expanding Curtis Chicks Hatchery in Port Hope. pic.twitter.com/gMkx1L0QBQ — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) June 15, 2018

“This investment is further testament to MLF’s long-term commitment to the Ontario hatching egg and poultry industry, and the Port Hope community,” the company stated.

READ MORE: Maple Lodge Farms fined $6K for suffering of frozen spent hens

The company says the expanded operations will mean new job opportunities.

Maple Lodge Farms operates four hatcheries in Ontario and is the largest chicken processor in Canada.

More to come.