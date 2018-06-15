Consumer
Port Hope chicken hatchery unveils $8 million expansion plan

Maple Lodge Farms is investing $8 million to expand its Curtis Chicks hatchery in Port Hope, Ont.

Maple Lodge Farms will be investing $8 million to expand its chicken hatchery in Port Hope, Ont.

On Friday morning, the company and municipal officials gathered at Curtis Chicks Hatchery on Fox Road to announce the expansion plans.

They include the addition of 22,825 square feet to the existing facility, along with state-of-the-art incubation equipment.

The company says the expansion project will double the plant’s capacity to 48 million chicks annually.

“This investment is further testament to MLF’s long-term commitment to the Ontario hatching egg and poultry industry, and the Port Hope community,” the company stated.

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson takes a tour of Curtis Chicks.

The company says the expanded operations will mean new job opportunities.

Maple Lodge Farms operates four hatcheries in Ontario and is the largest chicken processor in Canada.

