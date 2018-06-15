Guelph police identify body found in Speed River

Police have identified the man found in the Speed River on Wednesday night as a 64-year-old from Guelph.

The body of Richard Jelly was spotted floating in the water by a passerby in the area of Wellington and Arthur streets at around 9:30 p.m.

Const. Josh Fraser with Guelph police said the circumstances surrounding Jelly’s death are still unknown.

“At this point in time we still do not know long he was in the water for and how long he’s been deceased,” Fraser said.

Fraser added that police want to speak with anyone who knew Jelly and had seen him recently or anyone who was in the area Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7459 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.