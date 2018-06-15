Probe of City of London harassment policies sparks 12 investigations: report

About two months after an independent probe was launched into the City of London’s harassment and discrimination policies, the city will be giving an update into the investigation.

In a report that is going to the corporate services committee Tuesday, city manager Martin Hayward says the Toronto law firm tasked with the review is currently working on 12 investigations.

That number could rise because, for one, people still have all day today to file complaints, and also because some intake calls — which aim to gather more information and clarification on the complaints — have yet to be made, the report said.

It is important to note, however, that not all of the messages received by the firm, Rubin Thomlinson LLP, included allegations of harassment or discrimination.

It has been confirmed that 29 complaints have been received, including five from former city employees, Hayward said.

That’s phase one of the review process. Phase two moves to an assessment of the city’s culture and practices relating to workplace harassment and discrimination.

In this part, city employees will be invited to participate in a survey to provide feedback on the city’s policies and procedures.

The goal is to identify any systemic issues and gaps, which city staff will then use to create solutions, Hayward said.

The third-party review was launched in early April after complaints of a toxic workplace culture in the City of London — specifically within the fire department — were brought to light.