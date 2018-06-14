Several injured after shooting at funeral home in Hayward, California: reports

Several people were injured after a shooting at a funeral home in the town of Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to local media reports.

The shooting took place at the Chapel of the Chimes at around 7 p.m. local time, NBC reported.

ABC7 reported that three people were reported shot, and that it’s unclear if a funeral service was underway at the time.

The Hayward Police Department hasn’t confirmed any victims or provided any suspect information.

Trains operating on the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system skipped their regular stop at Hayward Station for at least 10 minutes before resuming normal service, according to information hotline 511 San Francisco Bay.

