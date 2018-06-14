Salmon Arm RCMP warned about school threats on Twitter

The Tactical Institute, a threat detection organization based in Washington, D.C., has warned Kelowna RCMP about a string of threatening tweets from a single account.

The Twitter threats include the determination to create a kill list and go on a shooting rampage.

The Twitter account suggests the threat is to the Kelowna area.

The photo attached to the account appears to be of a teenage boy.

“We’ve actually put a code red on this one. Not only do we see something and say something, we’re putting an urgency code on this to say, we better look at this seriously,” Bob Dowling with the Tactical Institute said. “As a former special agent with the U.S. government, it’s better to err on the side of caution.”

The account has only been up since February of this year.

Sixty-two tweets have been sent out.

RCMP confirm they are investigating the situation.

This letter was put up on School District No. 83 North Okanagan-Shuswap Facebook page.