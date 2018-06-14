Saskatoon weather outlook: weather settles for Father’s Day weekend

Thursday will see unsettled weather with a chance of showers, but temperatures will stay right around seasonal for Father’s Day weekend and then warm up next week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Saskatoon started the day with mainly sunny skies, but saw increasing cloudiness later in the morning.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm throughout the day, lasting until the early hours of Friday morning.

We’re expecting a daytime high of 23 degrees.

A tornado watch was issued for the southeast corner of the province, including the Estevan, Weyburn, Moosomin and Carlyle areas. According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes.

Friday

Those clouds will be on their way out for the end of the work week, as we reach a high into the low-20s. You can expect 30 km/h northwest winds, which will become quite gusty into the afternoon.

Saturday

The final weekend of spring will kick off with seasonal temperatures. On Saturday, we are expecting to see a daytime high into the low-20s.

Sunday

For Father’s Day on Sunday, we will see partly cloudy conditions with a high into the low-20s.

The June 14 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Kathleen Schlosser near Waskesiu.

