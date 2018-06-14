Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa ousted after non-confidence vote

IQALUIT, Nunavut – Members of the legislature in Nunavut have voted to remove the premier who is less than a year into office.

Paul Quassa, who was chosen to lead the territory after last November’s territorial election, lost a non-confidence vote.

Nunavut has a consensus-style government, so there are no political parties and legislature members choose a premier from among themselves.

John Main, who represents the community of Arviat, introduced the non-confidence motion.

Members who rose to speak voiced concerns about Quassa’s leadership style.

They said he did not regularly consulted members who are not part of cabinet and gave misleading statements in the house.