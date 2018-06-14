Politics
June 14, 2018 1:14 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 1:22 pm

Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa ousted after non-confidence vote

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa takes questions from the media at the Western Premiers' Conference in Yellowknife, N.T., May 23, 2018.

The Canadian Press/Pat Kane
A A

IQALUIT, Nunavut – Members of the legislature in Nunavut have voted to remove the premier who is less than a year into office.

Paul Quassa, who was chosen to lead the territory after last November’s territorial election, lost a non-confidence vote.

Nunavut has a consensus-style government, so there are no political parties and legislature members choose a premier from among themselves.

READ MORE: Canadian military investigated mysterious ‘pinging’ sound coming from Arctic seafloor

John Main, who represents the community of Arviat, introduced the non-confidence motion.

Members who rose to speak voiced concerns about Quassa’s leadership style.

They said he did not regularly consulted members who are not part of cabinet and gave misleading statements in the house.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arviat
John Main
Nunavut
Nunavut Premier
Paul Quassa
Paul Quassa non-confidence motion
Paul Quassa non-confidence vote

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News