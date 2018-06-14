Police investigating Banksy print stolen from Toronto’s west end
Toronto police say they are investigating the theft of a print by renowned street artist Banksy from a building in the city’s west end.
An unauthorized exhibit of Banksy’s work organized by his former manager Steve Lazarides opened in the same area on Wednesday.
Lazarides has billed “The Art of Banksy” as the largest collection of the U.K. artist’s work ever put on display, containing about $35 million worth of art.
Police say they received a call about the missing art piece on Saturday and that the local division has opened an investigation.
Representatives from the exhibit were not immediately available for comment.
The show, which includes sculpture, screen prints, canvases and multimedia pieces runs until July 11.
