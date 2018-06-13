Cyclists under the age of 16 must wear helmets in Moose Jaw

Between goats and sheep grazing the greens throughout the city, increased monthly fees for waste management and laws that require you to wear a bicycle helmet while riding a bike – residents of Moose Jaw are about to see some big changes after multiple laws were approved and amended at a City Council meeting on June 11.

Amendments of the Waste Management Bylaw reflected a monthly fee of $9.77 per month for waste and recycling collection for residential property owners, effective June 11. The City said residents can expect pro-rating on their next utility bill.

Another change stemming from the Waste Management Bylaw amendment sees local rates of the Sanitary Landfill to increase to $69 per tonne with an increase to $89 per tonne for out of town users.

A Traffic Bylaw was also implemented, introducing a new law, among others, that anyone under the age of 16 will be required to wear a bicycle helmet to ride a bike in the city of Moose Jaw.

Other changes coming to Moose Jaw reflects a one-year extension on the City’s conditional sales agreement to operate a 10-megawatt solar farm on land west of Hamilton Flats.

Additionally, the City said the cost to use herbicide to control the weeds has almost doubled at $10,600.00 which is why the City has given initial approval to their Parks & Recreation Department to explore the chance of having sheep and goats graze areas of Brittania Park and other green spaces throughout the city where weeds and leafy spurges grow.