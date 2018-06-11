Skaha Lake students to celebrate D.A.R.E. graduation

A total of 150 Grade 6 students at Skaha Lake Middle School will celebrate their completion of the D.A.R.E. program on Wednesday, June 13.

The ceremony will take place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Skaha Lake Middle School.

D.A.R.E. is a substance abuse prevention program, and stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. It was founded in 1983 in Los Angeles and now appears in 52 countries around the world.

The program is an interactive 10 week program in which children are taught to make safe and responsible choices during the 45-minute classes. Educational experts say that helping children develop good decision making skills and understanding the consequences of their actions needs to start at an early age and continue through high school.