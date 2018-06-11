Castleton man dies in single-vehicle crash in Cramahe Township
A Castleton, Ont., man is dead following a single motor-vehicle crash in Cramahe Township early Saturday morning.
Northumberland OPP and emergency personnel responded to the crash involving a sedan around 3 a.m. on Jakobi Road near Castleton, about 30 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.
“Witnesses reported to police that a car had left the roadway and struck a tree,” stated Const. Kimberly Johnston.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
He has been identified as Jesse Watson, 24, of Castleton.
A coroner attended and ordered a post-mortem to be conducted in Kingston, Johnston said.
Jakobi Road was closed for several hours as police investigated. However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
