June 11, 2018
Castleton man dies in single-vehicle crash in Cramahe Township

A Castleton, Ont., man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Northumberland County, early Saturday morning.

Northumberland OPP and emergency personnel responded to the crash involving a sedan around 3 a.m. on Jakobi Road near Castleton, about 30 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

“Witnesses reported to police that a car had left the roadway and struck a tree,” stated Const. Kimberly Johnston.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He has been identified as Jesse Watson, 24, of Castleton.

A coroner attended and ordered a post-mortem to be conducted in Kingston, Johnston said.

Jakobi Road was closed for several hours as police investigated. However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

