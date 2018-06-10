New bee yard will be installed at Hamilton port lands to level bee population

Experts say there aren’t enough bees in our ecosystem – a problem the Hamilton Port Authority is trying to solve.

The organization has partnered with Humble Bee, a Hamilton-based urban beekeeping company, to install a bee yard on the city’s waterfront.

Twelve boxes will be installed on the land adjacent to Sherman Inlet on the port’s Pier 15, separated into three miniature hives that will each carry about 500 bees.

The project’s goal is to provide food and shelter for pollinator bees in the area.

The site will be also used as a breeding location for queen bees due to its proximity to the waterfront, which allows for a more isolated breeding ground with greater control and quicker results.

“The port lands are uniquely suited to contribute to a pollinator corridor in north Hamilton, because of the ability to create native planting nodes across the port’s 630 acres,” said Sharon Clark, community relations manager for the Hamilton Port Authority, in a release.

“And as it turns out, the port lands also offer ideal conditions for honeybee breeding, and the establishment of new ‘queendoms,’ as we’ve been calling them.”

Beekeeper Dan Douma of Humble Bee says the major losses in the bee population are largely due to chronic exposure to insecticide.

He says pollination by honeybees is a crucial part of food production.