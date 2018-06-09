G7 raises more than $3.8B to send the world’s poorest girls to school

QUEBEC – The Trudeau government announced at the G7 summit that it has raised more than $3.8 billion in an effort with other countries to send the world’s poorest girls to school.

That’s includes a $400-million investment from Canada as part of the overall three-year commitment, and also includes contributions from G7 partners and the World Bank.

The money raised exceeds the US$1.3 billion over three years that a coalition of 30 non-governmental organizations had called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise as part of his chairmanship of the G7 this year.

One of Trudeau’s cross-cutting themes for Canada’s G7 chairmanship was gender equality and empowering women and girls.

Trudeau met this morning with his Gender Equality Advisory Council ahead of the expected announcement.

He spoke of the importance of educating girls in remarks at the start of the meeting, which included his fellow G7 leaders and Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund.