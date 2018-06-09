Toronto police identify man killed in west-end shooting

Toronto police say they have identified the victim killed in a shooting in the city’s west-end earlier this week.

Police said 45-year-old Rodney Rizun of no fixed address has been identified as the victim of the fatal shooting.

Officers said they were called to Birmingham Street and Bradham Path area around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night with reports of sounds of gunshots.

They said after emergency crews arrived, a man in his 40’s was located inside a residential building with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday and confirmed the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

They have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.