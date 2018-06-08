5 Things To Do

June 8, 2018 4:22 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, June 8 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Italian Days on the Drive and the Teddy Bear Picnic in Coquitlam.

1 – Italian Day on the Drive
June 10 Noon – 8PM
Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Italianday.ca

2 – Teddy Bear Family Concert
June 9 3:30PM – 5:30PM
Town Centre Park
Festivalcoquitlam.ca

3 – Surrey Greek Food Festival
June 8 – June 17
Greek Orthodox Community of Surrey & Fraser Valley
Surreygreekfoodfest.com

4 – Downtown Kelowna June After 5
June 13 5PM – 7PM
Downtown Marina Kelowna
Downtownkelowna.com

5 – BC Seafood Festival
June 8 – 17
Various Venues throughout the Comox Valley, Vancouver Island
Bcseafoodfestival.com

