5 things to do this weekend for Friday, June 8 2018
Here are the five things to do this weekend for Friday, June 8 2018.
1 – Italian Day on the Drive
June 10 Noon – 8PM
Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Italianday.ca
2 – Teddy Bear Family Concert
June 9 3:30PM – 5:30PM
Town Centre Park
Festivalcoquitlam.ca
3 – Surrey Greek Food Festival
June 8 – June 17
Greek Orthodox Community of Surrey & Fraser Valley
Surreygreekfoodfest.com
4 – Downtown Kelowna June After 5
June 13 5PM – 7PM
Downtown Marina Kelowna
Downtownkelowna.com
5 – BC Seafood Festival
June 8 – 17
Various Venues throughout the Comox Valley, Vancouver Island
Bcseafoodfestival.com
