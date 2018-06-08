London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive needs donations to meet target goal

The Food Bank is urging Londoners to join them in fighting hunger by donating non-perishable food items.

The London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive has been running for 22 years, and is asking people to help them reach their target of 47,000 pounds’ worth of donations.

Glen Pearson, co-director of the London Food Bank, said that in recent years there has been a change in the demographic of people using their services, with more students and seniors visiting the Food Bank. At times, they use Meals on Wheels to transport food items to seniors who don’t want to come to the facility.

“The biggest thing that we have seen a jump in is the people who are either unemployed or underemployed,” Pearson said. “There has been a huge increase in those people, and until that problem is solved, food banks are just always going to be here.”

“We need good work and right now people are having trouble finding [it]. Some people are having two or three jobs, making minimum wage and have no benefits, so they are having a tough time getting by.”

The London Food Bank helps about 25 other social agencies, including the Salvation Army, ANOVA, and Memorial Boys and Girls Club.

Summer months are usually difficult for the food bank, as demands stay high but donors are away on holidays.

Pearson says Thursday’s election did slow things down, which is common. Yet he remains optimistic.

“My sense from this one is we are only 10 per cent down. I think if the public is generous tomorrow at the grocery stores, we will come close,” Pearson said. “That’s all we are looking for.”

If the food bank doesn’t reach its target this year, Pearson said they will be purchasing food through their suppliers to meet the demand.

Food items that are needed include canned vegetables, fruits, stews, meats, pasta, rice, baby food and formula, cereal, and nut butter. Special diet foods free of gluten and dairy are on demand as well.

Londoners are encouraged to participate by dropping their donations off at their neighbourhood grocery stores, or at any fire station.