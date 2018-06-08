Saskatoon weather outlook: storms and 30 degree heat this weekend

30 degree heat & storms slide in for the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Breezy winds stuck around into Friday morning as temperatures dipped back to 15 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

The southeasterly winds quickly boosted us up into the low 20s by mid-morning with winds remaining brisk right into the middle of the day.

Temperatures have already climbed up into the low 20s today too! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/U7e1Ei385T — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 8, 2018

Loads of lovely sunshine will stick around for the remainder of the day as winds continue to blow about and help warm us up into the upper 20s for an afternoon high.

Friday Night

A few clouds will move through overnight with a slight chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm as we cool back into low double digits.

Saturday

A kick of heat will push out ahead of a system sliding into Alberta on Saturday, which will also slide in a strong southerly wind that’ll gust upwards of 40 to 50 km/h during the day and strengthen further to gust over 60 km/h at times Saturday night as some storms march into western Saskatchewan.

All of those factors combined with a beautiful mostly sunny day will help the mercury slide up into the low 30s for the first time this June.

Sunday

Heat will help fuel storms that’ll slide in with some rain on Sunday as a low pressure system moves in.

The juicy atmospheric environment will bring in the potential for some severe storms in the afternoon and evening as we climb up to an afternoon high in the upper 20s with strong winds continuing to pump in.

Work Week Outlook

A shot of cold air will slide in behind the weekend’s stormy system, which will usher in strong winds, a good chance of rain and daytime highs in the upper teens to start the week.

Slightly warmer will eventually build back in later in the week with afternoon highs popping back into the low 20s.

Katie Lemaigre took the June 8 Your Saskatchewan photo in La Loche:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.