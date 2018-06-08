View full results
Canada
June 8, 2018 12:55 pm

Search underway for missing 22-year-old N.B. man

By Online Producer  Global News

Police are worried about the well-being of 22-year-old Nicolas McGuigan.

Courtesy: New Brunswick RCMP
A A

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old man from St. George, N.B., who was last seen walking into a wooded area behind his home.

West District RCMP say Nicholas McGuigan was reported missing after last being seen Friday morning at 6:30 a.m., leaving his South Street residence.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man allegedly grabs 13-year-old girl in Cole Harbour, drags her towards woods

Police say he was wearing a large camping backpack, a blue hooded sweatshirt with red and white stripes on the sleeves, beige pants and blue sneakers.

McGuigan’s family and the RCMP are concerned for his well-being.

Nicholas McGuigan is described as five-foot-eight, 150-pound man with short, strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

“A search is being conducted in a wooded area where he was last seen near the home on South Street with the assistance of Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue,” police said in a news release Friday.

“RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP Unmanned Aerial Vehicle are being deployed.”

READ MORE: Community of Baddeck, N.S. comes together in wake of Inverary Resort fire

Anyone with information on Nicholas McGuigan’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Missing Man
New Brunswick
Nicholas McGuigan
St.George
West District RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News