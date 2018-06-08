Search underway for missing 22-year-old N.B. man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old man from St. George, N.B., who was last seen walking into a wooded area behind his home.

West District RCMP say Nicholas McGuigan was reported missing after last being seen Friday morning at 6:30 a.m., leaving his South Street residence.

READ MORE: Man allegedly grabs 13-year-old girl in Cole Harbour, drags her towards woods

Police say he was wearing a large camping backpack, a blue hooded sweatshirt with red and white stripes on the sleeves, beige pants and blue sneakers.

McGuigan’s family and the RCMP are concerned for his well-being.

Nicholas McGuigan is described as five-foot-eight, 150-pound man with short, strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.