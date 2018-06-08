Search underway for missing 22-year-old N.B. man
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old man from St. George, N.B., who was last seen walking into a wooded area behind his home.
West District RCMP say Nicholas McGuigan was reported missing after last being seen Friday morning at 6:30 a.m., leaving his South Street residence.
Police say he was wearing a large camping backpack, a blue hooded sweatshirt with red and white stripes on the sleeves, beige pants and blue sneakers.
McGuigan’s family and the RCMP are concerned for his well-being.
Nicholas McGuigan is described as five-foot-eight, 150-pound man with short, strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.
“A search is being conducted in a wooded area where he was last seen near the home on South Street with the assistance of Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue,” police said in a news release Friday.
“RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP Unmanned Aerial Vehicle are being deployed.”
Anyone with information on Nicholas McGuigan’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
