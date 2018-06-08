View full results
June 8, 2018 2:27 pm

Winning starts now for the Varsity Grenadiers

By Global News

The Limestone District Senior Grenadiers are focused on winning football games.

Just four weeks into the Ontario Provincial Football League season, it’s a must-win situation for the Limestone District Senior Grenadiers.

The varsity squad can ill afford another loss if they hope to make the playoffs.

“We’re excited for the challenge of turning this season around,” said Grenadiers defensive back Kyle Rutter.

After three straight losses, the G-Men are confident that elusive victory will come on Saturday, June 9, at George Richardson Stadium against another winless team, the Mississauga Warriors.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” said Rutter, a graduate of Centennial Secondary School in Belleville.

“Were extremely positive despite our record. It’s just a matter of time before we turn this thing around. The offense and defense have looked good in practice and now it’s time to show what we can do in a game situation.”

This is Rutter’s final season with the Grenadiers after three years with the organization. This fall he’s off to Antigonish, Nova Scotia, to play for the St. Francis Xavier X-Men.

Saturday’s double-header in Kingston will start at 2 p.m. The Junior Grenadiers will also play Mississauga. The senior squad will take to the field at 5 p.m.

Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items in support of the Kingston Partners in Mission Food bank.

