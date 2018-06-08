New program builds on Manitoba’s success in financial education

A new partnership has formed between the Manitoba government and the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) to help improve financial literacy across the province.

A multi-faceted education program called ‘Portals’ was announced Wednesday. It is geared towards helping Manitobans reach financial security and well being.

According to CFEE President, Gary Rabbior, Manitoba has been a real leader in financial literacy and education and this new partnership came forward after several successful CFEE programs in the province.

“There’s really a commitment within the province to recognize that this is important for Manitobans,” Gary Rabbior, CFEE president said.

“We’re delighted as an organization to have the opportunity, first in Canada to partner with this province and try to make a difference.”

Portals will focus on delivering resources to five different groups:

parents

youth

new Canadians

seniors

Indigenous youth and communities

Story continues below

RELATED: Nearly half of Canadian seniors have financial worries: report

Parents

CFEE will provide free tools and resources allowing parents to have age-appropriate talks with their kids about money. They also encourage families to get involved with ‘Talk With Our Kids About Money Day‘, an annual event in April to give kids an early start to their financial education.

Youth

School programs will be rolled out through various grades.

A new high school course will focus on financial responsibility; teachers will be offered training and support to implement the new course. Grades 4 to 9 will have the ‘Talk With Our Kids About Money’ program incorporated in their curriculum.

‘Money Fairs’ will also be encouraged in Manitoba schools.

New Canadians

Collaborations with immigrant-serving agencies will be held to develop workshops for newcomers.

Seniors

Mayors in different towns and cities will be consulted, in developing workshops for seniors.

Indigenous youth and communities

CFEE will work alongside Indigenous leaders and experts to adapt the programs for use in Indigenous communities and schools.

READ MORE: Teaching kids money matters for Financial Literacy Month

“Manitoba has been a leader in our commitment to this area and we are proud to build upon our long history of collaboration with the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education,” Manitoba Minister of Education and Training Ian Wishart said in a statement.

These initiatives are expected to be rolled out over the next year at no cost to the province.

More details on the Portals program can be found on the CFEE website.