Historic bathtub race returning to Vancouver waters this summer

After taking a more than two decade hiatus, a historic race is making its comeback during the 10th annual Kitsfest this summer.

Participants will take to the waters in Kitsilano, in something that’s typically used to hold water — not float on top of it.

“Some of our faster guys are doing upwards of 40 miles an hour on the water in a bathtub.”

READ MORE: Water wheelchairs coming to Vancouver beaches this summer

Loyal Nanaimo Bathtub society commodore Greg Peacock says they have 20 bathtubs modified with motors, that will race around a 1 mile track at Kits Beach, all vying for the title of “King or Queen Tubber”

He says the original race would start in Nanaimo and end in Vancouver, crossing the Strait of Georgia.

“It just stirred so much interest, so much passion. We had people coming down to the beach saying ‘I remember this from when I was a kid.'”

Peacock says if you win, you get bragging rights along with the original trophy which dates back to 1967.

READ MORE: Many unhappy with planned Kitsilano bike lane

“It’s had a few bottles of champagne poured in it and a couple of beers broken over the top of it,” he said.

“So when you get to set it on your mantle for 6 months after you win the race, it’s something you get to talk to your friends and family about forever.”

The race will take place on Saturday August 11 — and Peacock says the return of the race has inspired the community of Tsawwassen to host their own the following weekend.