Crime
June 7, 2018 7:16 pm

Charges pending after fatal collision near Whitecourt

By Online Supervisor  Global News

File photo.

File/ Global News
RCMP believe alcohol was a factor in an overnight collision that left one person dead and three others injured near Whitecourt.

Just after midnight, Whitecourt RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 near Range Road 104A.

Officers believe a sedan heading east on Highway 43 rear-ended a pickup truck that was also heading east, causing the truck to roll.

A 48-year-old man in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to hospital in stable condition. The driver of the pickup was treated on scene for minor injuries, police said.

The 28-year-old driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries. RCMP said Criminal Code charges are pending against the man.

The crash remains under investigation.

