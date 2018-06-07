Ontario election: Liberals vs. PCs in Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

This may be a riding to watch on election night.

Progressive Conservative MPP Steve Clark was first elected for the Leeds-Grenville riding in a 2010 by-election, where he won 66 per cent of the vote. He was re-elected in 2011 and 2014, winning over 60 per cent and 50 per cent in each respective year.

But Brockville Mayor David Henderson may cause Clark a bit of concern in the newly formed Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding.

After Kathleen Wynne announced that she was stepping down from her leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, Henderson promised that if he won in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, he would run for the Liberal leadership.

This isn’t the first time Henderson has tried to enter provincial politics. Back in 2010, he lost the Progressive Conservative nomination to current MPP Steve Clark.

NDP candidate Michelle Taylor and Green candidate Derek Morley are not expected to win the seat.

