No trial for former Alberta MLA Don MacIntyre in sexual assault case

There will be no trial for a former Alberta MLA facing sexual assault charges.

The Crown confirmed to Global News that it was decided during arraignments on Monday that Don MacIntyre’s case will be “resolved before the court” on Jan. 11, 2019.

Katherine Thompson with Alberta Justice said the Crown “cannot provide further detail” as the matter “remains before the court.”

Last month, MacIntyre waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the case.

It was in February that the 62-year-old was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a minor. He stepped down as MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake at that time.

MacIntyre remains free on bail and must comply with several conditions, including no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present.