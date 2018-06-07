Sports
UFC set to make New Brunswick debut at new Moncton Events Centre

By Staff The Canadian Press

Moncton Events Centre in downtown core.

Morganne Campbell/Global News
Mixed martial arts giant UFC will make its New Brunswick debut this fall when it presents a Fight Night card at the new Moncton Events Centre.

Moncton will become the 11th Canadian city to host a UFC card when the event gets underway Oct. 27.

“We are thrilled to bring the world-famous Octagon back to the Maritimes for our debut in Moncton,” UFC senior vice president David Shaw said in a release. “We can’t wait to showcase our world-class athletes, and the unbelievable energy and atmosphere of our events as part of the opening roster of acts at the new Moncton Events Centre this October.”

The scheduled card will be UFC’s second foray into Canada this year, following a return to Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28.

Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg also have hosted UFC events.

The $110-million Moncton Events Centre is set to open this year.

