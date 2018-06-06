Saskatoon weather outlook: beautiful weekend ahead

A beautiful weekend is ahead with temperatures well above normal, reminiscent of the heat of the summer.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Mainly sunny throughout the day with the mercury peaking into the mid 20’s. Protect yourself from UV rays with the UV index considered very high at 8.

Winds will pick up midday, coming from the west at 30 km/h and gusting even higher.

Wednesday Night

A clear night, dipping down to the high single digits without clouds to hold the heat in.

Thursday

Thursday’s forecast is very similar to Wednesday’s, with a high in the mid 20’s and a UV index of 8. One major difference is clouds as those will build in throughout the day.

A perfect June day is in store for your Thursday. Clouds will increase throughout the day, keeping you from baking in the sun. The UV index for today and Thursday is 8 (high).#yxe #Sask #SkStorm #SkyTracker pic.twitter.com/FI4pD38Rh3 — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 6, 2018

30 km/h winds expected during the day.

Temperatures will drop to the low teens overnight Thursday.

Friday

A weak system will track across the province bringing moisture to Saskatoon and area in the morning and east of Regina in the early afternoon.

Depending where the system builds, areas in the southwest or east-central may receive upwards of 10 mm.

Leading into the weekend though, some unsettled conditions. We can expect a system to track across #Sask on Friday. It won't have a ton of moisture in it. 8mm's possible for #yxe.#SkStorm #SkyTracker pic.twitter.com/hPwM9fMZ8g — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 6, 2018

Weekend Outlook

The second weekend of June and second last weekend of spring is a beauty. Saskatoon could top out at 30 degrees on Saturday with a ton of sun and very little cloud cover. That evening, temperatures will only drop to the mid teens. Normal overnight lows for this time of year are 10 degrees.

Sunday anticipate a mixture of sun and clouds with a high of 27 degrees and a possibility of showers Sunday evening.

Brenda Reifferscheid took the June 6 Your Saskatchewan photo of sandhill cranes taking flight near Humboldt:

