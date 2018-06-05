Crime
June 5, 2018 11:31 pm

Pennsylvania school offers backpack shields as protection as students head to high school

By Staff The Associated Press

One Pennsylvania school gave its eighth grade graduating students ballistic shields for backpacks as parting gifts.

mother image
A A

Graduating eighth graders have received a parting gift from their Pennsylvania school: ballistic shields for their backpacks.

A company that makes the bulletproof inserts gave them to students during a ceremony Monday at St. Cornelius School in Chadds Ford, outside Philadelphia. Faculty members also received the 10-by-12-inch inserts.

Unequal Technologies says the shields resist many types of bullets, shotgun blasts, shrapnel and knives. However, the lightweight panels do not offer protection against high-powered rifles like the one a gunman used to kill 17 people at a Florida high school in February.

The daughter of the company’s founder attends St. Cornelius.

READ MORE: How Parkland students are protesting the mandatory clear backpacks – and why parents need to listen

Unequal Senior Vice-President Jim Caldwell says that as students go through their high school years, the shields are “a gift that hopefully they’ll never have to use.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News