Peterborough Civic Awards recognize 37 groups and individuals

The annual Peterborough Civic Awards on Tuesday recognized 37 groups and individuals for their service and dedication to the community.

“Through volunteerism, cultural pursuits or athletic pursuits, you are building community infrastructure that serves as the foundation for the success of Peterborough,” Mayor Daryl Bennett said.

The first award of the evening at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre went to Nancy Calder.

Calder received the Community Betterment Award. She is a retired education assistant and now runs the breakfast club program at Queen Elizabeth Public School.

One of the Athletic Award of Merits went to Drew Stabler and his team, the Peterborough Minor Mosquito AA Tigers Baseball team, for winning the Ontario Baseball Championship.

“It was pretty cool, I didn’t know about it until about a month ago,” said Stabler.

CHEX Television is a proud sponsor of the Senior Athlete of the Year award, which went to Ab Doyle.

In 2017, Doyle was in three provincial championships for the Ontario’s Senior Men’s team representing the Peterborough Curling Club. He’s made many accomplishments on the ice, but has also completed his 100th triathlon — a great example of someone living an active lifestyle.

“Pretty happy right now. In my mid-20s, I started curling, in my mid-40s, I started doing triathlons,” Doyle said.

The Civic Awards lasted about two hours, with a packed gym at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre.

The awards have been presented each year since 1963.

The mayor hopes to have an even bigger ceremony next year.