Kingston, Belleville, Prince Edward County make CAA eastern region’s list of worst roads

Kingston, Belleville and Prince Edward County all figure prominently on the Canadian Automobile Association’s annual list of the worst roads in Ontario.

The top 10 list is determined by people who filled out the online survey earlier this year.

County Road 49 jumped to second place from tenth on the list.

County council has long complained about the bumpy, uneven conditions of the road between Picton and the area south of the 401.

A recent assessment by the County found it would cost millions of dollars to repair the pavement.

Avondale Road in Belleville also rates high on the worst roads list coming in fourth.

When it comes to the regional rankings, Kingston has two streets on the top five list.

Both Queen Street and King Street West were noted as being in poor condition.

More than 3,500 roads across Ontario were nominated this year. It was the highest number of nominations since the campaign was launched 15 years ago.