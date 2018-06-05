‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Chelsea Peretti to star in Nova Scotia-made film ‘Spinster’

Haligonians should keep their eyes peeled for Chelsea Peretti because they might just catch her out-and-about this summer.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star – better known as Gina Linetti – will star in the comedy feature film Spinster, according to an announcement from Sea Green Pictures Inc.

READ MORE: Kelly Marie Tran, Rose in ‘The Last Jedi,’ deletes all Instagram posts following racist, sexist harassment

The film was approved for a funding commitment of $188,381 based on an eligible Nova Scotia expenditure of $649,590.

“We’re happy to have Chelsea on board. Her energy and wit will make the main character someone you will root for,” said producer Marc Tetreault in a release.

Peretti most recently appeared in Game Night with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and has completed the filming of Friendsgiving with Malin Akerman and Wanda Sykes. She also has her own Netflix stand-up special, entitled “One of the Greats.”

READ MORE: Justin Bieber to voice Cupid in animated movie

She has starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine since 2013. The series was recently picked up for a sixth season by NBC, shortly after it was cancelled by Fox.

According to Sea Green Pictures Inc., Spinster is about a woman who fears she will become pathetic and lonely after getting dumped on her 39th birthday. The film is based on the original screenplay by Jennifer Deyell, and will be directed by Toronto’s Andrea Dorfman.