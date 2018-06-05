Two people killed two Edmonton convenience store workers on same night: Crown

A Crown prosecutor says two different people shot and killed two Edmonton Mac’s convenience store clerks on the same day in 2015.

John Watson made the statement during his brief opening address to a jury on Tuesday in the month-long trial of Laylin Delorme.

The 27-year-old has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and robbery with a prohibited restricted firearm.

Watson says three masked men entered two separate Mac’s stores within minutes of each other during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2015.

He says they filled sports bags with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Singh Bhangu, who was 35, and Ricky Cenabre, who was 41, were beaten and shot dead.