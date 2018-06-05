Sections of downtown Ottawa remain off limits after water main break

Two stretches of road in downtown Ottawa remain closed to traffic after a water main break caused flooding in the area, as well as a small sinkhole at the intersection of O’Connor Street and Nepean Street.

O’Connor Street is closed between Lisgar Street and Gloucester Street, while Nepean Street is off limits from Bank Street to Metcalfe Street.

Work is underway to repair the Centretown roads but it’s unknown how long that will take.

READ MORE: Huge sinkhole opens in downtown Ottawa

The water main break occurred below a gas main early Tuesday morning at the intersection of O’Connor at Nepean, according to the city of Ottawa. The water that flowed from the break displaced the “underlying soil and roadbed,” Carol Hall, the city’s manager of water distribution, said in a statement.

By late morning, crews had isolated the break and stopped the flooding, Hall added.

An asphalt crew was scheduled to immediately begin repairing the road after fixing the water main.

O'Connor closed from Laurier to Lisgar – broken watermain. Duration unknown. #otttraffic — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) June 5, 2018