Violent confrontation between Global News camera operator and Kelowna homeless man ends in hug

A Global Okanagan news cameraman was covering an overdose call in downtown Kelowna Monday night when he was approached by an unruly man swinging a broom.

Jim Douglas was filming emergency crews responding to an overdose behind the Dragon King restaurant on Harvey Ave. when a man sprinted towards the camera.

He struck the equipment with a large broom.

“Get the f*** out of here, you trying to kick us out man? What’s your f***ing problem?” said the man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

“It’s my job,” Douglas responded while slowly walking backwards and continuing to film.

“Nobody has a home, man,” the male responded.

The violent confrontation could’ve ended there, but Douglas quickly de-escalated the situation. The pair began a revealing conversation about housing and homelessness.

“You think we want to choose this?” said the man.

“No, I don’t think you do,” Douglas responded.

“We are all human, why can’t we be survivors when we go through the hardest shit?” the man said.

“We want to tell your story too,” Douglas responded. “That’s why we run out to these things.”

“We have to find answers, and the only way to find answers is to shine a light on it.”

The man responded that the solution to the drug crisis is “cheaper housing.”

“I’m trying my hardest to quit drugs, cause of the ODing — it’s impossible when you’re homeless,” the man said. “I need a house to sit down, relax , play my games.”

The man then apologized to the camera operator for the violent reaction to his presence in the alley.

“I’m sorry I came up and got mad. Sorry I punched you with my broom,” he said.

The man said he’s been kicked out of detox and has struggled to get help for drug abuse.

“How am I ever going to do something with myself when they turn me away?” he said.

The interaction ended with a hug.

“Sorry for getting mad, can I have a hug?” the man asked.

“Yes,” responded Douglas.

