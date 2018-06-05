Home in rural Enderby destroyed by flames

Fire has destroyed a home in the north Okanagan.

Vernon RCMP said they were called to assist the Enderby fire department Monday morning to help deal with a house fire in the 700 block of Enderby Mabel Lake Road in Enderby.

“The fire was extinguished by the Enderby and District Fire Department, however not before the home sustained significant damage. All occupants were able to exit the home with no injuries,” RCMP spokesperson Kelly Brett said in a news release.

Brett said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“However, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature,” she said.