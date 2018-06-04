Rick Zamperin: President Trump should just uninvite all future championship teams

Some words of advice for America’s ultra-thin-skinned commander-in-chief.

In an effort to save himself from any future embarrassment, U.S. President Donald J. Trump should cancel all future visits to the White House by North America’s championship-winning teams.

Sports teams first started being recognized at the White House in 1865 when the Washington Nationals and Brooklyn Atlantics amateur baseball clubs visited president Andrew Johnson.

The first Super Bowl winners to be celebrated at the White House were the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980, who shared the stage that February day with the World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates.

Trump released a statement on Monday, saying the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will not be coming to the White House on Tuesday.

So many lies smh

Here are some facts

1. Not many people were going to go

2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem

3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military pic.twitter.com/89GUNhJ4eE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

The statement said the Eagles “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Just last month, the National Football League announced a new policy that requires players to stand during the national anthem in response to players taking a knee during the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ to protest social injustices.

The Eagles were planning to send a small contingent of players and coaches, as well as owner Jeffrey Lurie, because many players did not want to attend the White House ceremony in protest of Trump.

But Trump has scrapped the ceremony, just like he uninvited Stephen Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors a year ago after Curry had already said he wouldn’t show up.

If the Washington Capitals end up winning the Stanley Cup, can you imagine if they opt not to travel down the street to the White House?

Trump might as well save himself the embarrassment now.