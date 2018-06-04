Lethbridge’s Legacy Park expected to open in July

Legacy Park on Lethbridge’s north side is nearing completion after close to three years of construction. Lethbridge’s newest park broke ground in 2015 and is expected to open in July.

The $24-million project will feature Lethbridge’s first outdoor challenge obstacle course, a skateboard park, basketball, pickle ball and tennis courts, playground and fitness equipment, and four kilometres of pathway.

“It’s not as large as a couple other parks in the city,” City of Lethbridge Park Manager David Ellis said. “But because this park doesn’t have a big lake in it, there’s much more land and much more useable space. So it’s actually a really large park in the city and has so much to offer.”

Ellis says there will likely be more construction next spring to get everything finished, but it will be ready for use in July.

“We would just ask people to be patient for another couple weeks,” Ellis said. “It is a bit of a challenge. We know people are curious, but it is still an active construction site, with a construction fence around it so we ask people to please respect that.”

After the park is open, the city is asking visitors to stay on paved or gravel pathways this summer and fall and keep pets leashed to help the grass grow and get established.