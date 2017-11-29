City of Lethbridge staff update major construction projects

As December draws closer Lethbridge is still without snow, a welcome fact to many, including construction companies.

On Wednesday, City of Lethbridge officials provided an update on major projects underway.

Ashley Matthews is the project co-ordinator for the ATB Centre and is charged with making sure everything runs smoothly in phase two.

“The construction is going very, very well,” Matthews said. “The weather has really cooperated greatly.”

Matthews said that as recently as August, the project was a month behind schedule, but warm temperatures have allowed his team to catch up.

“The landscaping, of course, hasn’t happened yet, but as far as the building itself is concerned, it’s starting to take shape,” Matthews said.

The outside of the building is nearly complete and crews can work inside throughout winter. Matthews says the $111-million project is on budget and is expected to open in April of 2019.

Another project of interest to the public that is seeing major progress is also on the city’s west side. The twinning of Whoop Up Drive to four lanes is nearing completion. Construction still needs to take place from Jerry Potts to Metis Trail, but city officials say work has been shut down for the winter.

On the city’s north side, Legacy Park’s 72-acre transformation is almost complete.

“They’re really close,” City of Lethbridge Parks Manager Dave Ellis said. “Probably four or five weeks to being finished just couldn’t wrap it up when that snow hit earlier in the month.”

Crews need a certain temperature before they can put in the irrigation system and while work continues on structures, construction at the park is essentially shutting down for winter.

“After it warms up a little bit and the frost is out of the ground we’ll be able to get going again,” Ellis said.

The $20-million project broke ground in the summer of 2016 and Ellis says they are on budget.