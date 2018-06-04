Local children’s book author and illustrator launches fifth written book

Cale Atkinson knows a thing or two about illustration and animation.

Having worked with clients such as Marvel and Disney, this local Kelowna artist is ready to launch his newest book “Off and Away.”

This colourful children’s tale follows the adventures of a brave young girl named Jo who faces her greatest fear at sea.

Atkinson’s love of art started at an early stage when he was just a little boy.

“I think art’s just been one of those things really ever since I could kind of hold a pencil or hold a pen I just always loved to do it. So growing up as a family we would go on trips, we would do anything, I would always want to bring paper and pencil,” he said.

READ MORE: The InstaList: Five female illustrators easing your adulthood woes with their comics

Atkinson works out of his home studio in downtown Kelowna. Most of his work is done digitally.

“All the pictures for ‘Off and Away’ I’ve painted on my computer, on this screen and with this screen I have a special stylus kind of like an ipad or a tablet.”

In addition to writing and illustrating, Atkinson also works on animation projects that are showcased in animated shorts, television shows and games.

READ MORE: Secret Dr. Seuss artwork a look beyond his books

“Off and Away” will be launched on June 9 at Mosaic Books from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be treats for kids as well as reading and signing opportunities.

The book is also available at all local stores, including Mosaic and Chapters, as well as online on Amazon as of June 5.