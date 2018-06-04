RCAF, Coast Guard rescue sailors on Lake Ontario near Brighton

Two sailors were saved after their vessel began taking on water off Brighton on Lake Ontario on Sunday.

A crew on a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron worked with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary (CCGA) to help the two sailors make it to shore safely.

They were dispatched when a 911 call stated a sailboat was taking on water off Presqu’ile Point, according to RCAF Capt. Trevor Reid, 8 Wing Trenton Public Affairs.

The CCGA from Brighton arrived on scene first and the 424 Squadron helicopter arrived soon after. Officials say the crew endured high winds and low ceilings as they lowered two search-and-rescue (SAR) technicians to a nearby location.

The SAR technicians then swam to the vessel and helped launch the emergency pump to stabilize the 27-foot sailing vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard Cutter Cape Mercy also arrived on scene.

Once the ship was stabilized, the CCGA crew was able to tow it to a local marina near Brighton.

“The CH-146 crew was challenged by low visibility, high winds and rain during the operation, but RCAF search-and-rescue crews are well-trained to handle such conditions,” stated Lieut.-Col. Leighton James, commanding officer of 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

No injuries were reported.